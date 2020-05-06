First Trailer for Hostage Thriller 'A Clear Shot' with Mario Van Peebles

"They seem like scared kids." Uncork'd Ent. has debuted an official trailer for A Clear Shot, an intense action thriller inspired by the true story of the 1991 Good Guys Electronics hostage crisis in Sacramento, California, the largest hostage siege negotiation ever attempted in the United States. A Clear Shot examines a bizarre turn of events as law enforcement attempt to save the hostages, as well the emotional trials and social pressures of immigrant assimilation into the American culture. Starring Mario Van Peebles as Rick Gomez, Sacramento Police Departments' top negotiator; he's joined by Mandela Van Peebles, Jessica Meza, David Fernandez Jr, Marshal Hilton, and Glenn Plummer. Looks like a solid hostage thriller.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nick Leisure's A Clear Shot, direct from YouTube:

An electronics store erupts into chaos as four gunmen storm the premises. Rick Gomez, Sacramento Police Departments' top negotiator, realizes he needs to talk down the gunmen and keep everyone else safe, all the while juggling government politics. The gunmen leader doesn't want to hurt anyone, but his brother is a different story. A peaceful surrender quickly turns this sleepy city into a national tragedy. A Clear Shot is both written and directed by American filmmaker Nick Leisure, director of the film Janitors, and co-director of The Lot previously, as well as numerous music videos and other short films. Uncork'd will release Leisure's A Clear Shot direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on June 2nd this summer. Who wants to watch this?