MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Hostage Thriller 'A Clear Shot' with Mario Van Peebles

by
May 6, 2020
Source: YouTube

A Clear Shot Trailer

"They seem like scared kids." Uncork'd Ent. has debuted an official trailer for A Clear Shot, an intense action thriller inspired by the true story of the 1991 Good Guys Electronics hostage crisis in Sacramento, California, the largest hostage siege negotiation ever attempted in the United States. A Clear Shot examines a bizarre turn of events as law enforcement attempt to save the hostages, as well the emotional trials and social pressures of immigrant assimilation into the American culture. Starring Mario Van Peebles as Rick Gomez, Sacramento Police Departments' top negotiator; he's joined by Mandela Van Peebles, Jessica Meza, David Fernandez Jr, Marshal Hilton, and Glenn Plummer. Looks like a solid hostage thriller.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nick Leisure's A Clear Shot, direct from YouTube:

A Clear Shot Poster

An electronics store erupts into chaos as four gunmen storm the premises. Rick Gomez, Sacramento Police Departments' top negotiator, realizes he needs to talk down the gunmen and keep everyone else safe, all the while juggling government politics. The gunmen leader doesn't want to hurt anyone, but his brother is a different story. A peaceful surrender quickly turns this sleepy city into a national tragedy. A Clear Shot is both written and directed by American filmmaker Nick Leisure, director of the film Janitors, and co-director of The Lot previously, as well as numerous music videos and other short films. Uncork'd will release Leisure's A Clear Shot direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on June 2nd this summer. Who wants to watch this?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS

FirstShowing.net