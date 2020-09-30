First Trailer for Immigration Horror Film 'His House' by Remi Weekes

"I saw something… in the dark. You have felt it, too." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a horror-thriller titled His House, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. We didn't hear much about this at the time, but this looks damn good. His House is the feature directorial debut of British filmmaker Remi Weekes. After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to a new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface. It's a film about the horrors of immigration, combined with an actual haunted house horror story. Starring Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Wunmi Mosaku as the immigrant couple, with an appearance by Matt Smith. I am very curious to see this, and I'm glad Netflix is releasing this worldwide. Check this out.

Here's the first official trailer for Remi Weekes' His House, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface. His House is written and directed by British filmmaker Remi Weekes, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Based on a story by Felicity Evans and Toby Venables. Produced by New Regency's Arnon Milchan; Vertigo Ent's Roy Lee; plus Martin Gentles and Edward King of Starchild Pictures; and Aidan Elliott; in association with BBC. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Netflix releases Weekes' His House streaming exclusively starting October 30th this fall. Scary?