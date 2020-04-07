First Trailer for Indie Drama 'Walkaway Joe' with Jeffrey Dean Morgan

"You know, Joe, there ain't no roadmap to being a daddy. We're just doing the best we can…" Quiver Distr. has debuted an official trailer for a southern drama titled Walkaway Joe, marking the feature directorial debut of actor Tom Wright. The trailer makes it seem like a billiards hustling film similar to Rounders, with some interesting characters dealing with their own demons in this. Walkaway Joe is the story of an unlikely friendship between a young boy searching for his father in pool halls across the country, and a wandering loner hiding from his past. In their encounter with each other they experience the power of a second chance, and a shot at redemption. Starring David Strathairn, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Julian Feder, with Julie Ann Emery, David Jensen, and Susan Gallagher. Looks a bit cliche, but still maybe worthwhile.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tom Wright's Walkaway Joe, direct from Quiver's YouTube:

In the tradition of American classics, Walkaway Joe is the story of an unlikely friendship between a young boy (Julian Feder) searching for his father, and a wandering loner (David Strathairn) hiding from his past. In each other they experience the power of a second chance, and a shot at redemption. Walkaway Joe is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Tom Wright, making his feature directorial debut with this film, after directing only one episode of "NCIS" previously; he has also worked stunts on many projects as well. The screenplay is written by Michael Milillo. Produced by Minor Childers, Rachel McHale, as well as Michael Milillo. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Quiver will release Wright's Walkaway Joe in select theaters + on VOD starting May 8th coming up soon. Anyone interested?