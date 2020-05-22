First Trailer for Indie Sex Comedy 'Mope' Set in the Wild World of Porn

"You'll do anything I ask?" Quiver has debuted an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Mope, which first premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival. It also played at the Cinepocalypse, Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival, and Fantasy Filmfest in Germany last year. Based on a true crime story by Michael Louis Albo, the film is a dark comedy about the multibillion-dollar world of pornography, the term "mope" refers to a low-level, wannabe porn actor. In this tragic true story, Stephen and Herbert, respectively known by their porn alter egos Steve Driver and Tom Dong, were two such mopes—real-life best friends attempting to live the impossible dream. This all looks as crazy and twisted and wacky as it sounds. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Steve and Kelly Sry as Tom, with David Arquette, Max Adler, Tonya Cornelisse, Clayton Rohner, Brian Huskey, and Peggy Dunne. This seems totally ridiculous, but ridiculous in a good way.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Lucas Heyne's Mope, originally from Apple:

In the multibillion-dollar world of pornography, the term mope refers to a low-level, wannabe porn actor. They're the lowest of the low, hanging around sets and taking on menial jobs with aspirations of becoming huge stars. In this tragic true story, Stephen Clancy Hill and Herbert Wong, respectively known by their porn alter egos Steve Driver and Tom Dong, were two such mopes—real-life best friends attempting to live the impossible dream, but the blurred line between reality & delusion ultimately sent them both tumbling down a path of destruction. Mope is directed by first-time filmmaker Lucas Heyne, making his feature directorial debut after a few music videos and other production work previously. The screenplay is written by Lucas Heyne and Michael Louis Albo. This first premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival. Quiver Distribution will debut Heyne's Mope direct-to-VOD starting on June 16th this summer. So who's curious?