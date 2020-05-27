First Trailer for Insanely Gory Brazilian Horror Film 'Skull: The Mask'

"It's a mask, not the devil." Holy hell! The first official trailer has debuted for a horror fantasy thriller titled Skull: The Mask, emerging out of Brazil this year. The gory horror film just premiered at the Chattanooga Film Festival online to some crazy good buzz so far, and if you're curious what this looks like, you can see some footage below. The film is an action-packed contemporary horror depicting a supernatural serial killer based on pre-Colombian mythology in a hunt for revenge in the metropolis of São Paulo. It's described as "mystical slasher film" and a "Brazilian bloodbath", and another review calls it an "insanely gory, ambitious effort." Starring Guta Ruiz, Tristan Aronovich, Ivo Müller, and Gilda Nomacce. The big, bad guy in this looks gnarly! Stay away from him. This is a brutal, uncensored trailer full of blood and guts - watch out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Fonseca & Furman's Skull: The Mask, direct from YouTube:

In the year 1944, an artifact is used in a military experiment. The artifact is the Mask of Anhangá, the executioner of Tahawantinsupay, a Pre-Columbian God. The experience fails. Nowadays, the Mask arrives at Sao Paulo. The Mask possesses a body and starts to commit visceral sacrifices on vengeance for the incarnation of its God, initiating a blood bath. The policewoman Beatriz Obdias is in charge of the crimes, challenging her beliefs. Skull: The Mask is directed by Brazilian filmmaker Armando Fonseca, his second feature film after Uptake Fear previously, as well as a number of shorts. Co-directed by visual effects artist Kapel Furman. The screenplay is written by Armando Fonseca and Kapel Furman. This just premiered at the Chattanooga Film Festival this summer. No other release dates are set - stay tuned for updates. Interested?