First Trailer for 'Insert Coin' Doc Telling the History of Midway Games

"We wanted to crush the player." An official trailer has debuted for the documentary Insert Coin, another fascinating video game history doc film looking back at Midway Games. This originally was set to premiere at SXSW, then officially premiered at the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival this summer. Insert Coin: The Midway Chronicles is the amazing behind-the-scenes story of one of the greatest video game studios of all time – Midway Games. Led by the "godfather of video games" Eugene Jarvis, the company pioneered the concept of live action gaming, kickstarting a new arcade boom and grossing billions of dollars in the process with massive hits like Mortal Kombat and NBA Jam – franchises still popular today. Through intimate and often hilarious interviews with the people who were there, we witness how a small, tight-knit group of friends deal with next level success and the roller coaster ride that comes with it. As a geek, I love these kind of docs! Already looking forward to watching this one. It's available in "virtual cinemas" to watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joshua Y. Tsui's doc Insert Coin, direct from YouTube:

Eugene Jarvis, the creator of classic 1980s video games such as Defender and Robotron, returns to the industry in the 90s. In the process, he assembles a team that pioneers the concept of bringing live action into video games, kickstarting a new era in the arcades. The technology mushrooms into massive hits such as Mortal Kombat and NBA Jam and soon the team begins to conquer the world. What began as a small tight-knit group begins to deal with success and eventually the rise of home consumer technology. Insert Coin is directed by filmmaker Joshua Y. Tsui (follow him @JoshYTsui), making his feature directorial debut after working as a game designer / programmer. This originally premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and at the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival. Tsui's Insert Coin doc opens in "virtual cinemas" nationwide starting November 25th this month. For more info + tickets visit the official website.