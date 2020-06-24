First Trailer for Inspiring Drama 'Mighty Oak' About a Young Musician

"What if we were all meant to be together?" Paramount has released an official trailer for an inspiring, feel-good drama titled Mighty Oak, the latest from veteran producer / filmmaker Sean McNamara (Bratz, Soul Surfer,Cody the Robosapien, The Miracle Season). In the ensuing years from losing her vocalist brother in a tragic car crash, a young guitar prodigy comes into play - which is left up to speculation that he could be a reincarnation of her late brother. The film tells the story of a band manager who encounters a 10-year-old music prodigy named Oak, played by newcomer Tommy Ragen, a real-life prodigy whose music inspired the screenplay. This film also stars Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega, Alexa PenaVega, Levi Dylan, Raven-Symoné, Nana Ghana, Rodney Hicks, Gianna Harris, & Ben Milliken. Sorry to say, it looks like made-for-TV extra cute, inspirational junk that some people will love. But there's not much to see here.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sean McNamara's Mighty Oak, from Paramount's YouTube:

Tells the story of Gina (Janel Parrish), a band manager who struggles after losing her brother/lead singer (Levi Dylan) in a fatal car accident while traveling to a gig. A decade later, Gina meets a 10-year-old music prodigy named Oak, played by newcomer Tommy Ragen, a real-life prodigy whose music inspired the screenplay. Oak seems to possess the same qualities as Gina's late brother, inspiring her to pull her life back together and also try to reunite the band with Oak as its new front man. Mighty Oak is directed by American producer / filmmaker Sean McNamara, of many movies including The Legend of Galgameth, P.U.N.K.S., Treehouse Hostage, Race to Space, Bratz, Soul Surfer, Space Warriors, Cody the Robosapien, Spare Parts, The Miracle Season, and Orphan Horse previously. The screenplay is written by Matt R. Allen. Paramount will release McNamara's Mighty Oak direct-to-VOD starting on July 7th this summer. Anyone?