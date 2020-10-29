First Trailer for Internet Horror 'Don't Click' Starring Valter Skarsgard

"You're that girl… from the video." Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie horror thriller film titled Don't Click, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker G-Hey Kim. This initially premiered at FrightFest a few months ago, and arrives on VOD in December. Bloody Disgusting describes it as "a mix between films like 8mm, Saw and Hellraiser, only with ghosts. Don't Click looks to mix pain and pleasure, Pinhead-style." A young man returns from a party to discover his roommate has disappeared after clicking on a nefarious porn ad - soon he wakes up with him stuck in a dank, surreal cellar with no way out. Starring Valter Skarsgard (another son of Stellan, and a brother of Alexander), Mark Koufos, and Catherine Howard. This looks super weird and terrifying, a dash of everything horrific including Ringu. Click to view.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for G-Hey Kim's Don't Click, direct from YouTube (via B-D):

Valter Skarsgard stars as 21-year-old Josh, who tries to convince his roommate and best friend, Zane (Mark Koufos), to join him at a party. Zane declines the invitation, claiming he has to study, but instead surfs the web for porn. A sexually graphic pop-up catches Zane's attention, and when Josh comes back to an empty apartment, Zane's laptop is still open but there's no sign of Zane — who passes out after the laptop starts flashing and wakes up in a dank, surreal cellar with no way out. Don't Click is directed by actress / filmmaker G-Hey Kim, making her feature directorial debut with this. The screenplay is written by Courtney Ellum. This first premiered at the FrightFest Film Festival earlier this summer. Gravitas will debut G-Hey Kim's Don't Click in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 11th. So will YOU click?