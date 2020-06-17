First Trailer for Irish Cycling Drama 'The Racer' Featuring Louis Talpe

"Why risk your life like that?" Screen has revealed the first promo trailer for an indie cycling drama titled The Racer, made by filmmaker Kieron J. Walsh, and supported by Screen Ireland and Blinder Films. This trailer is to help promote the film as it is being sold at the Cannes Market coming up this month, although it has a US distributor already, but no release date set yet. The film tells the true story of a professional cyclist named Dom Chabol, a Belgian support rider. After being dropped from the team on his last race in 1998, he is reinstated following a doping error. He's always been one of the best support riders ("domestiques") on the Tour de France, but had dreams to win it himself one day. Starring Louis Talpe as Dom, along with Matteo Simoni, Tara Lee, Iain Glen, and Karel Roden. This seems to be distancing itself from all the Lance Armstrong stories, instead focusing on another insecure rider who just wants to prove his own worth.

Here's the first official promo trailer for Kieron J. Walsh's The Racer, direct from Screen's YouTube:

Set in summer of 1998, The Racer follows late-career cyclist Dom Chabol, who has been one of the best support riders on the Tour de France for 20 years, but secretly harbours a desire to wear the yellow jersey once before his career is over. The Racer, formerly in development as The Domestique, is directed by Irish filmmaker Kieron J. Walsh, director of the films When Brendan Met Trudy and Jump previously, as well as a few short films and extensive TV work, including directing episodes of "The Savage Eye" and "Finding Joy". The screenplay is written by Ciaran Cassidy & Kieron J. Walsh, with additional writing by Sean Cook. Based on an idea by Ciaran Cassidy. Produced by Yvonne Donohoe and Katie Holly. The film is being sold at the Cannes Market this summer. It was supposed to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Gravitas Ventures will debut Walsh's The Racer in select US theaters this fall - stay tuned. First impression?