First Trailer for Irish Mystery Thriller 'Spears' Set in Florence & London

Rogue Frame Films has released the first trailer for Spears, an Irish thriller from Irish filmmaker Gerard Lough. Shot in four different countries, this ambitious indie project has a much larger scope than his first feature, 2015's critically acclaimed horror Night People. With its moody atmosphere and pervading sense of paranoia, the film is "very much be rooted in the Neo-Noir style and explore topical themes both political and technological." A Private Investigator is sent to Florence, Italy to find a woman who vanished there. He soon finds himself tangled in a web of obsession and revenge. The story continues in London, and eventually converges in Ireland. The indie film also highlights some of the best new Irish and British electronica with music from artists such as Shaefri, Sleep Thieves, Le Groupe Fantastique, plus the song "Is This Ready?" by Sleep Thieves can be heard in this trailer. The film stars Aidan O'Sullivan, Bobby Calloway, Nigel Brennan, Michael Parle, Yalda Shahidi, Rebecca Rose Flynn, and Thomas Sharkey. Check it out.

Here's the first international trailer (+ promo poster) for Gerard Lough's Spears, direct from YouTube:

The story begins when Private Investigator Kian (Brennan) is sent to Florence to find a woman (Shahidi) who mysteriously disappeared there. Meanwhile in London, a Dissident Republican (O'Sullivan) does an arm's deal with a new seller he does not trust. In Berlin, a scam artist (Calloway) spends a weekend with a married woman (Flynn) he tries to convince to leave with him. Each of the three men make a startling discovery which forces them to team up in Ireland and take revenge on those who have wronged them. Fittingly, the film’s title is taken from the Emily Bronte quote: "Treachery and violence are spears pointed by both ends; they would those who resort to them worse than their enemies." Spears is both written and directed by Irish filmmaker Gerard Lough, his second feature film after Night People previously, as well as a few shorts and lots of music videos. This hasn't premiered at any festivals, as far as we know. Lough's Spears will be released sometime in 2021 - stay tuned for an exact release date. First impression? Who's in?