First Trailer for Islam RomCom 'Breaking Fast' Set in West Hollywood

"You always spin things in a way that ignores what's wrong." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Breaking Fast, the first feature film from filmmaker Mike Mosallam. This premiered at the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Out on Film: Vancouver Queer Film Festival. Haaz Sleiman stars as Mo, a practicing Muslim living in LA's West Hollywood, who is learning to navigate life post heartbreak. Enter Kal, an All-American guy who surprises Mo by offering to break fast with him during the holy month of Ramadan. The two start to discover they have more in common than meets the eye. Get some! Co-starring Michael Cassidy as Kal, with Amin El Gamal, Patrick Sabongui, Christopher J. Hanke, Rula Gardenier, Veronica Cartwright, and Aline Elasmar. This looks super sweet and amusing, and very much a film capturing life in WeHo. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mike Mosallam's Breaking Fast, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Set against the twinkling lights of West Hollywood, Breaking Fast is a romantic comedy that follows Mo, a practicing Muslim still reeling from heartbreak. When an All-­American guy named Kal offers to join him in his nightly Iftars­­ --the traditional meal eaten by Muslims during Ramadan­­-- meal after meal, the two start to discover they have more in common than meets the eye. Breaking Fast is both written and directed by American filmmaker Mike Mosallam, making his first feature film after another short (Brothers) and producing work on the "All-American Muslim" TV series previously. Based on Mosallam's own short film of the same name (2015). Produced by Seth Hauer, Sarah Bazzi, Bay Dariz, Alex Lampsos, and Davin Michaels. This initially premiered at the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival earlier this year. Vertical Entertainment will release Mosallam's Breaking Fast direct-to-VOD starting January 22nd, 2021 next month. Look fun?