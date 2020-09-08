First Trailer for Jing Wang's Beijing Drama 'The Best Is Yet To Come'

"Our duty is to report the facts accurately." A festival promo trailer has debuted for a Chinese indie drama titled The Best Is Yet To Come, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Jing Wang. This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival this month, then will play at the Toronto Film Festival. Set in Beijing in 2003. Society is restless with excitement; everyone is eager to prove themselves. The internet has yet to take over. Newspaper is king. Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed journalism intern Han Dong decides to change the fate of 100 million people with a single article. This film is inspired by true events. Jing Wang worked as an assistant director for Jia Zhangke for years, who states that "[Jing Wang's] perspective on the world is determined and twofold: the change of the world depends on the efforts of every individual, and the vitality of cinema lies in the continuation of consciousness." Starring Bai-Ke, Miao Miao, Songwen Zhang, and Yang Song. Well this looks like an extraordinary ode to journalism! A must see film in Venice & Toronto.

Here's the first festival trailer (+ two posters) for Jing Wang's The Best Is Yet To Come, from Vimeo:

China, 2003. In the aftermath of the SARS epidemic. The internet is in its infancy and newspapers are still king. 26-year-old middle school dropout Han Dong (Bai-Ke) dreams of being a journalist, and lucks into an internship at one of Beijing's most powerful dailies. After earning the respect of his editor with plucky reporting on a disaster at a local mine, he throws himself into another explosive investigation, this time, into the high stakes world of medical fraud. Han Dong knows the story is of national significance and could land him a front-page byline and a permanent job with the paper. However, as publication draws near, Han Dong is forced to confront the cost his story's success may have on millions of citizens, and on those whom he holds most dear. Inspired by true events. The Best Is Yet To Come is directed by Chinese filmmaker Jing Wang, making his feature directorial debut after working as an assistant director for Jia Zhangke previously. The screenplay is by Chengfeng Chen, Minmin Huang, Wei Huang, and Li Jingrui. This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival this month. No official release dates have been set yet - stay tuned.