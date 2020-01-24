First Trailer for Jon Stewart's New Film 'Irresistible' with Steve Carell

"I am telling you guys, Jack could be the real deal." Focus Features has debuted the first official trailer for Jon Stewart's latest film, titled Irresistible, his second feature following Rosewater in 2014. The tagline already drops a provocative tease: "Jon Stewart is back, and he has something to say." The film is about a Democrat strategist who helps a retired veteran run for mayor in a small, conservative Midwest town. Steve Carell stars as Gary Zimmer, who tries to get an unexpected ex-Marine local elected to office in Wisconsin. This also stars Chris Cooper, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso. It seems pretty damn good so far, in my opinion. Hopefully it's as provocative as it sounds, an entertaining yet stirring look at the many flaws in America's democracy. Recommend giving this one a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Jon Stewart's Irresistible, direct from Focus Features' YouTube:

From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Steve Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. Jon Stewart is back, and he has something to say. Irresistible is both written and directed by American comedian / writer / filmmaker Jon Stewart, director of the film Rosewater previously now making his second feature after turning to directing while in the middle of making "The Daily Show". Plan B Entertainment and Jon Stewart produced. This has yet to premiere at any film festivals. Focus Features will release Stewart's Irresistible in select US theaters starting May 29th, 2020 this summer. For more, follow @irresistible. First impression?