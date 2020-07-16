First Trailer for Jonathan Glazer & Mica Levi's Short 'Strasbourg 1518'

Dance to stay alive. Dance to be alive. BBC has debuted a trailer for the new short film made by acclaimed filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, who made it with dancers around the world while everyone was in lockdown at home. Glazer also made the short The Fall last year. His new short is titled Strasbourg 1518 which is a reference to the "dancing plague of 1518", described as "a case of dancing mania that occurred in Strasbourg, Alsace (now modern-day France), in the Holy Roman Empire in July 1518. Somewhere between 50 and 400 people took to dancing for days." The short features dancers from Sadler's Wells performing scary dance routines at their home, which Glazer put together for this short. It's premiering on BBC Two next week, but only in the UK unfortunately. Glazer also re-teams with composer Mica Levi for yet another chilling score.

Here's the official UK trailer for Jonathan Glazer's Strasbourg 1518, direct from BBC's YouTube:

Inspired by a powerful involuntary mania which took hold of citizens in the city of Strasbourg just over 500 years ago, Strasbourg 1518 is a collaboration in isolation with some of the greatest dancers working today. Strasbourg 1518 is a short film directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, director of the feature films Sexy Beast, Birth, and Under the Skin previously, as well as numerous music videos. He also made the short film The Fall last year for the BBC. Featuring an original score by Mica Levi. The short film was co-commissioned by Artangel and Sadler's Wells, and produced by Academy Films for BBC Films and BBC Arts. Glazer's Strasbourg 1518 short will initially premiere on BBC Two - also on their streaming website iPlayer starting on July 20th this summer. No official US release is set yet. Who wants to watch it?