First Trailer for Jordan Graham's Bone-Chilling Demonic Thriller 'Sator'

"All upon the face of the forest should tremble for Sator's eyes are his everything." 1091 Pics has unveiled an official trailer for Sator, a bone-chilling demonic horror thriller from filmmaker Jordan Graham. This premiered at a bunch of horror film festivals last year, including Fantasia, Telluride, and Brooklyn. Secluded in a desolate forest, a broken family is observed by Sator, a supernatural entity who is attempting to claim them. The uniquely spectral horror-thriller Sator teases the line between fact and fiction as it's core story, of a demon making contact with an intimate family, is inspired by the director's own life. "It delves into my family's dark history with mental illness surrounding a supernatural entity, and uses home video footage to create an interwoven piece between documentary and fiction." Freaky. The indie horror film stars Michael Daniel, Rachel Johnson, Aurora Lowe, Gabriel Nicholson, June Peterson, and Wendy Taylor. This is one hell of an unsettling trailer, with very creepy sound FX and more. Tread carefully into the dark…

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jordan Graham's Sator, direct from 1091's YouTube:

Secluded in a desolate forest home to little more than the decaying remnants of the past, a broken family is further torn apart by a mysterious death. Adam, guided by a pervasive sense of dread, hunts for answers only to learn that they are not alone; an insidious presence by the name of Sator has been observing his family, subtly influencing all of them for years in an attempt to claim them. Based on the filmmaker's own family. "For years generations of his family, including his grandmother, have claimed to make contact with a mysterious presence by the name of Sator, and the film features her own haunting accounts of contact." Sator is both written and directed by American editor / filmmaker Jordan Graham, his second feature following Specter previously, as well as a few short films and other production work. This originally premiered at both the Fantasia Film Festival and Telluride Horror Show last year. 1091 Pictures will release Graham's Sator direct-to-VOD starting on February 9th, 2021 this winter. Who else wants to meet Sator?