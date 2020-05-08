First Trailer for Josephine Decker's 'Shirley' Starring Elisabeth Moss

"On the verge of madness… what will happen?" Neon has unveiled an official trailer for the acclaimed indie drama Shirley, which premiered to rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Shirley is the latest feature from filmmaker Josephine Decker (Butter on the Latch, Thou Wast Mild and Lovely, Madeline's Madeline) and it is an unconventional look at the life of writer Shirley Jackson. Set in the 1940s, the film is about a young couple that arrives to work at a college and live in Shirley's sprawling house with her husband. But Shirley and her husband enjoy messing with them, nearly driving them mad. There's more going on beyond that, but you must watch to find out. Elisabeth Moss stars as Shirley, joined by Michael Stuhlbarg, Logan Lerman, Odessa Young, Steve Vinovich, and Adelind Horan. This won a Special Jury Award for Auteur Filmmaking at Sundance, and stopped by at a few other fests this year. Dive right in.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Josephine Decker's Shirley, direct from Neon's YouTube:

Renowned horror writer Shirley Jackson is on the precipice of writing her masterpiece when the arrival of newlyweds upends her meticulous routine and heightens tensions in her already tempestuous relationship with her philandering husband. The middle-aged couple, prone to ruthless barbs and copious afternoon cocktails, begins to toy mercilessly with the naïve young couple that arrives at their door one day. Shirley is directed by American actor / filmmaker Josephine Decker, director of the films Butter on the Latch, Thou Wast Mild and Lovely, and Madeline's Madeline previously, as well as other experimental projects. The screenplay is written by Sarah Gubbins, adapted from Susan Scarf Merrell's novel of the same name. This initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Berlin Film Festival. Neon will debut Decker's Shirley direct-to-VOD + virtual cinemas starting June 5th this summer.