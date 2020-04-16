First Trailer for Josh Trank's 'Capone' Starring Tom Hardy as Alphonse

"The only thing that really matters… is how a man treats his family." Vertical has unveiled the first official trailer for Capone, formerly known as Fonzo, the new Al Capone project from filmmaker Josh Trank (of Chronicle and Fantastic Four). The film finds and follows Alphonse Capone after 10 years in prison, at age 47, when he starts suffering from dementia and comes to be haunted by his violent past. Tom Hardy stars as Capone, struggling with harrowing memories. "As he spends his final year surrounded by family with the FBI lying in wait, this ailing patriarch struggles to place the memory of the location of millions of dollars he hid away on his property." The cast includes Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, Noel Fisher, Jack Lowden, and Al Sapienza. This reminds me a bit of one of Hardy's other films, Bronson, also about a crazy guy from prison. Al's make-up is seriously sketchy, but the rest of this looks wicked cool.

Here's the first official trailer for Josh Trank's Capone, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Once a ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Alphonse Capone (Tom Hardy) was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore. At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Al's mind and his past becomes present. Harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life. As he spends his final year surrounded by family with the FBI lying in wait, this ailing patriarch struggles to place the memory of the location of millions of dollars he hid away on his property. Capone, formerly known as Fonzo, is both written and directed by American filmmaker Josh Trank, director of the films Chronicle and Fantastic Four previously. Produced by Russell Ackerman, Lawrence Bender, Aaron L. Gilbert, and John Schoenfelder. Vertical Ent. will release Trank's Capone direct-to-VOD starting on May 12th coming soon. First impression? Planning to watch it?