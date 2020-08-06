First Trailer for 'Judas and the Black Messiah' Starring Daniel Kaluuya

"You can murder a revolutionary, but you can't murder a revolution." This is a must watch trailer. Warner Bros has revealed the first full trailer for a movie called Judas and the Black Messiah, made by director Shaka King. The movie tells the true story of revolutionary Fred Hampton, played by Daniel Kaluuya, who has 21 years old when he was assassinated by the FBI, who had coerced a man named William O’Neal to help them silence him and the Black Panther Party. But they could not kill Fred Hampton’s legacy and, 50 years later, his words still echo… louder than ever. It's finally time to tell his story! Yes it is time. Judas and the Black Messiah also stars LaKeith Stanfield as William O'Neal, plus Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, and Martin Sheen. This is one incredible trailer - damn! Builds up to quite a crescendo! Perfectly edited, with such a great score. I can't wait to see this already. I am a revolutionary!

Here's the first official trailer for Shaka King's Judas and the Black Messiah, from WB's YouTube:

In 1968, a young, charismatic activist named Fred Hampton became Chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, who were fighting for freedom, the power to determine the destiny of the Black community, and an end to police brutality and slaughter of Black people. Chairman Fred was inspiring a generation to rise up and not back down to oppression, which put him directly in the line of fire of the government, the FBI and the Chicago Police. But to destroy the revolution, they had to do it from both the outside… and the inside. Facing prison, William O'Neal is offered a deal by the FBI: if he will infiltrate the Black Panthers and provide intel on Hampton, he will walk free. O’Neal takes the deal. Now a comrade in arms in the Black Panther Party, O'Neal lives in fear that his treachery will be discovered even as he rises in the ranks. But as Hampton’s fiery message draws him in, O'Neal cannot escape the deadly trajectory of his ultimate betrayal. Judas and the Black Messiah is directed by filmmaker Shaka King, directing his second feature film after Newlyweeds previously, plus a few shorts and TV work. The screenplay is written by Will Berson and Shaka King; from a story by Keith Lucas and Kenneth Lucas. Warner Bros will release Judas and the Black Messiah only in theaters sometime in 2021. No date has been announced. Thoughts?