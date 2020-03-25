First Trailer for Julien Leclercq's Action Crime Thriller 'Earth and Blood'

"An eye for an eye." Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for a French crime thriller titled Earth and Blood, also known as La terre et le sang from its original French title. This is the latest film from director Julien Leclercq (Chrysalis, The Assault, The Bouncer), it takes place in the heart of the mountains where a man and his daughter, Said and Sarah, run a sawmill family business hiring mostly ex-cons and young offenders, one of whom hid some drugs in the factory. Things get rough when the gang shows up for their missing drugs. Starring Sami Bouajila and Samy Seghir, with Carole Weyers, Eriq Ebouaney, Sofia Lesaffre, and Eric Kabongo. This is an intense trailer! That music definitely kicks things into high gear when it really gets going. A bit overkill? The story itself seems mostly generic but otherwise this looks good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Julien Leclercq's Earth and Blood, direct from YouTube:

Saïd (Sami Bouajila) owns a sawmill deep in the woods, which he decides to sell. Little does he know that one of his apprentices was cornered by his brother and forced to hide a large amount of cocaine inside the factory. When the gang to whom the drugs belong shows up, Saïd quickly realizes how determined these tough guys are. Albeit outnumbered, he knows his factory like no one else. Forced to strike back to protect his daughter Sarah, Saïd transforms the sawmill into an embattled camp. And as the number of casualties grows, so does the thirst for revenge… Earth and Blood, originally known as La terre et le sang, is directed by French filmmaker Julien Leclercq, director of the films Chrysalis, The Assault, Gibraltar, The Crew, and The Bouncer previously. The screenplay is from Jérémie Guez and Julien Leclercq. Produced by Julien Madon. Netflix will release Leclercq's Earth in Blood streaming exclusively starting April 17th coming up.