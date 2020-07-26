First Trailer for Kevin Smith's Horror Anthology Film 'Killroy Was Here'

"Close the mouth that cannot tell… And send the monster back to hell." Every year, Kevin Smith hosts a big panel at Comic-Con on Saturday evening. But this year, with Comic-Con cancelled and taking place entirely online, Smith just live-streamed his panel from home. And he always brings a trailer to debut. Killroy Was Here is a horror comedy anthology film made by Kevin Smith. He filmed in late 2017 & early 2018 and it's finally getting finished and ready for release sometime in 2021. The various horror anthology stories are centered around the phenomenon of the "Kilroy Was Here" graffiti, about some weird bald dude with a big nose sticking over a wall. The ensemble cast includes Azita Ghanizada, Ryan O'Nan, Harley Quinn Smith, Chris Jericho, Justin Kucsulain, and Ralph Garman. This definitely looks like another Kevin Smith having fun with his friends & family kind of film. Not that scary, a bit weird, a bit funny. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer for Kevin Smith's horror anthology Killroy Was Here, direct from YouTube:

The film is a comedy horror anthology centred around the phenomenon of the "Kilroy was here" graffiti. The script is a retooling of Kevin Smith and Andrew McElfresh's Anti-Claus project, which was initially cancelled after the release of Krampus due to the similar story. Killroy Was Here is directed by iconic American filmmaker Kevin Smith, director of the films Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Jersey Girl, Clerks II, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Cop Out, Red State, Tusk, Yoga Hosers, and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot most recently. The screenplay is written by Kevin Smith and Andrew McElfresh. Produced by View Askew Productions, SModcast Pictures, and A Semkhor Production. Smith's Killroy Was Here doesn't have an official release date announced yet, but it's expected to debut sometime in 2021. Stay tuned for more updates. Follow @ThatKevinSmith for the latest news. Anyone interested so far?