First Trailer for Kidnapping Action Film 'Hard Kill' Starring Bruce Willis

"If you want to survive, we're gonna have to work together." Another day, another awful new action movie with Bruce Willis. Too many of these already. Vertical Ent. has released a trailer for the action thriller Hard Kill. The work of billionaire tech CEO Donovan Chalmers is so valuable that he hires mercenaries to protect it, and a terrorist group kidnaps his daughter to get it. Another description says they must "stop a world-changing computer program from being triggered." Bruce Willis stars as Chalmers, with a cast including Jesse Metcalfe, Natalie Eva Marie, Tyler Jon Olson, Swen Temmel, and Texas Battle. This looks as cheesy and boring as every other Bruce Willis action flick these last few years. There isn't a scene where he doesn't wear the same scarf. I don't know why they keep making them, I don't know who watches them.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Eskandari's Hard Kill, direct from YouTube:

A team of mercenaries find themselves racing the clock to stop a world-changing computer program from being triggered. The work of billionaire tech CEO Donovan Chalmers (Willis) is so valuable that he hires mercenaries to protect it, and a terrorist group kidnaps his daughter just to get it. Hard Kill is directed by Iranian-American action filmmaker Matt Eskandari, director of the films Victim, Game of Assassins, 12 Feet Deep, Trauma Center, and Survive the Night previously. The screenplay is co-written by Joe Russo & Chris LaMont, from a story by Clayton Haugen & Nikolai From. Vertical Ent. will release Eskandari's Hard Kill in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 28th this summer. Anyone interested in watching it?