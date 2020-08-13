First Trailer for Kooky Investigative Doc 'The Mole Agent' from Chile

"All the ladies look the same to me." Gravitas has released an official trailer for a documentary titled The Mole Agent, made by Chilean filmmaker Maite Alberdi. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it will next stop by the San Sebastian Film Festival this fall. Described as a "charming, poignant senior spy doc", the Chilean film is about a family that hires a private investigator with concerns about their mother. This private investigator then hires someone to work as mole at a retirement home where a client of his suspects the caretakers of elder abuse. But, of course, he "struggles to balance his assignment with becoming increasingly involved in the lives of several residents." This almost looks like a mockumentary, or more of a docu-drama, about what happens when this guy goes into the retirement home. I'm intrigued, a worthy discovery! All the quotes from this trailer make me even more curious. Take a look.

When a Chilean family becomes concerned about their mother's well-being in a retirement home, private investigator Romulo hires Sergio, an 83 year-old man who becomes a new resident - and a mole - inside the facility, who struggles to balance his assignment with becoming increasingly involved in the lives of several residents. The Mole Agent is directed by Chilean filmmaker Maite Alberdi, director of the doc films El Salvavidas, Propaganda, La Once, The Grown-Ups, and Dios previously, as well as a few other short films. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the New Directors/New Films Festival in NYC. Gravitas will release Alberdi's The Mole Agent direct-to-VOD starting on September 1st coming up. With a theatrical release to follow sometime later this year. Worth a watch?