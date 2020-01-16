First Trailer for 'Lost Girls' Film with Amy Ryan & Thomasin McKenzie

"I've been dismissed and ignored, but one thing I won't be is silenced." Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for the investigation drama Lost Girls, which is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival later this month. Lost Girls is based on the true story of Mari Gilbert, adapted from the non-fiction book by Robert Kolker investigating what might be going on and why the cops aren't helping. When Mari Gilbert's daughter disappears, police inaction drives her own investigation right into the gated Long Island community where Shannan was last seen. Her search brings attention to over a dozen murdered sex workers. Amy Ryan stars as Mari Gilbert, with a full cast including Thomasin McKenzie, Lola Kirke, Oona Laurence, Gabriel Byrne, Miriam Shor, Kevin Corrigan, Dean Winters, & Austyn Johnson. A very powerful first look.

Here's the first official trailer for Liz Garbus' Lost Girls, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

When Mari Gilbert's (Amy Ryan) daughter disappears, police inaction drives her own investigation into the gated Long Island community where Shannan was last seen. Her search brings attention to over a dozen murdered sex workers. Lost Girls is directed by American documentary producder / filmmaker Liz Garbus, her first narrative feature film after making numerous documentaries including Different Moms, Girlhood, The Nazi Officer's Wife, Bobby Fischer Against the World, Love Marilyn, What Happened Miss Simone?, and Who Killed Garrett Phillips? previously. The screenplay is by Michael Werwie, based on the book by Robert Kolker. Produced by Anne Carey and Kevin McCormick. This is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. Netflix will release Garbus' Lost Girls streaming exclusively starting March 13th. Interested?