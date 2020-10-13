First Trailer for Drama 'All My Life' with Jessica Rothe & Harry Shum Jr

"I didn't know how much I could love – actually love – ’till I met you." Universal UK has released an official UK trailer for the romantic drama All My Life, yet another film from director Marc Meyers (How He Fell in Love, My Friend Dahmer, Human Capital). Based on a true story, the film is about a "sweet, fun-loving, newly engaged couple" whose whole life changes when one of them is diagnose with terminal liver cancer. Their wedding plans are thrown off and then change drastically, but their story inspires "an outpouring of generosity and attention from people around the world who want to celebrate the power of love with them." Jessica Rothe stars with Harry Shum Jr as Jenn and Sol, also joined by Kyle Allen, Chrissie Fit, Jay Pharoah, Marielle Scott, and Keala Settle. This looks like so many other cancer dramas, which isn't to say it isn't genuinely emotional, but it is the same "we must celebrate life while we still have it!" So love on.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Marc Meyers's All My Life, direct from Universal's YouTube:

Jenn Carter (Jessica Rothe) and Sol Chau (Harry Shum Jr) are a sweet, fun-loving, newly engaged couple whose whole life seems ahead of them. But when Sol is diagnosed with terminal liver cancer in December, their plans for a summer wedding become impossible. In a race against time, Jenn and Sol's friends and family launch an online fundraiser to help the couple create their dream wedding in just two weeks. In the process, they unleash an outpouring of generosity and attention from people around the world who want to celebrate the power of love with them. Through it all, Jenn and Sol's commitment to each other only deepens, becoming a heartwarming reminder that the strength of true love knows no limits. All My Life is directed by American filmmaker Marc Meyers, director of the indie films Approaching Union Square, Harvest, How He Fell in Love, My Friend Dahmer, and also this year's Human Capital and We Summon the Darkness previously. The screenplay is written by Todd Rosenberg. Based on the true story of Solomon Chau and Jennifer Carter. Universal will release All My Life in UK cinemas only on October 23rd this fall.