First Trailer for Lovely Animated Short 'Canvas' by Frank E. Abney III

"If you have an idea, if you have something you want to work on, you owe it to yourself to try to make it happen." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an animated short titled Canvas, debuting streaming on Netflix this December. Directed by Frank E. Abney III (who worked for Pixar as an animator before this) and produced by Paige Johnstone. "After suffering a loss, a painter finds his inspiration to create again." Canvas tells the story of a Grandfather who is sent into a downward spiral and loses his inspiration to create. Years later, he decides to revisit the easel, and pick up the paint brush… but he can't do it alone. Well this looks just lovely. "What I hope people take away from Canvas is that, no matter what you're going through, you can get through it and you don't always have to do it alone." I'm surprised that neither Disney or Pixar decided to make this themselves, but I'm happy that it will be on Netflix soon for everyone to enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Frank E. Abney III's short film Canvas, from Netflix's YouTube:

Canvas tells the story of a Grandfather who, after suffering a devastating loss, is sent into a downward spiral and loses his inspiration to create. Years later, he decides to revisit the easel, and pick up the paint brush… but he can't do it alone. Canvas is both written and directed by animator / filmmaker Frank E. Abney III (follow him @iFrankAbney), making his first film on his own after working for years at Pixar as an animator (on Coco, Incredibles 2, Toy Story 4, Onward, Soul). He tells Area: "I had the idea for Canvas about five years ago, actually. It's kind of a personal story – the characters are a mixture of my mom, my grandpa, my niece, and a little of myself – about how we deal with loss and how it effects our passions. The story itself centers around a grandfather who's trying to get his passion back after suffering a loss." Netflix will debut Abney's Canvas short film streaming starting on December 11th this fall. Who wants to watch?