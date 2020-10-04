Official Trailer for Magical 'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey' Movie

"No matter who you are, no matter what you do… the magic lives inside of you." Netflix has released the official trailer for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, a magical new Christmas movie from writer / director David E. Talbert (First Sunday, Baggage Claim, Almost Christmas). Set in the city of "Cobbleton", an imaginary world comes to life in a holiday tale of an eccentric toymaker, his adventurous granddaughter, and a magical invention that has the power to change their lives forever. Keegan-Michael Key co-stars as the toymaker's apprentice who steals his most prized creation. And it's up to Journey, played by newcomer Madalen Mills, to save the whole town. Featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and "This Day" performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility. The full cast includes Forest Whitaker, Sharon Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Ricky Martin, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Hugh Bonneville. A steampunk Christmas musical featuring a robot!? Count me in.

Full official trailer (+ poster) for David E. Talbert's Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, on YouTube:

A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it's up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker David E. Talbert, director of the movies A Woman Like That, First Sunday, Baggage Claim, Almost Christmas, and El Camino Christmas previously, as well as lots of other projects. Produced by Lyn Sisson-Talbert, David E. Talbert, Kristin Burr, John Legend, Mike Jackson, David McIlvain. Netflix will release Jingle Jangle streaming exclusively starting November 13th this fall.