Full Trailer for Marcus Flemmings' Artist Dilemma Drama 'Palindrome'

"Do you know a love story told backwards always has a happy ending?" An official trailer has debuted for an intriguing British drama titled Palindrome, the second feature film from filmmaker Marcus Flemmings (Six Rounds). Palindrome is the story of young black man Fred as he struggles to find freedom in modern Britain. Mirroring this is another story about a female artist in modern England who is contemplating the true meaning of art. Struggling British queer artist, Anna, is then witness to a tragic event and consequently becomes a revered artist. But should she stop at the height of success or just end it there…? The film stars Tábata Cerezo, Sarah Swain, Hester Ruoff, Shauna Ridgard, and Daniel Jordan. This looks like a very ambitious and strange experimental thriller, with crime & art & love & London all mixed into one film.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Marcus Flemmings' Palindrome, direct from YouTube:

Palindrome is a story of young black man Fred as he struggles for freedom in modern Britain. Interwoven with this is a LGBTQ tale of a love triangle of three matriarchal characters. Set against the backdrop of Brexit and it's impending doom! Tackles themes such as the meaning of current slavery, gentrification, art, love, race, mental health and politics. Palindrome is both written and directed by British filmmaker Marcus Flemmings, making his second feature film after Six Rounds previously, and a few other short films. This originally premiered at the London Independent Film Festival earlier this year. The film will be released direct-to-VOD in the UK starting on June 1st coming up. There is currently no official US release date for Flemmings' Palindrome, but it's expected to be out on VOD sometime later in the year. Interested?