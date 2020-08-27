Bad First Trailer for McG's Horror Sequel 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen'

"I watched you all die!" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for the film The Babysitter: Killer Queen, a sequel to McG's horror comedy film The Babysitter in 2017 (also on Netflix). Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole's trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil. This is yet another of these horror sequels where no one believes him and what happened, yet they might when more people start dying again. Eeesh. Judah Lewis returns for The Babysitter: Killer Queen, with an ensemble cast including Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Ken Marino, Leslie Bibb, Chris Wylde, Carl McDowell, Maximilian Acevedo, Juliocesar Chavez, Jennifer Foster, and Helen Hong. This looks as bad as you're probably expecting, with too much cheap, cheesy humor and a redundant story about the same death cult as last time? Go figure.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for McG's The Babysitter: Killer Queen, from Netflix's YouTube:

Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole continues to be haunted by the horrific events of that night. Everyone in his life thinks he has lost his mind since Bee and all of her friends disappeared, making Cole’s story hard to believe. He is still hopelessly smitten with his best friend and next door neighbor Melanie – the only one who believes his story – who convinces him to forget the past and come to a party thrown at a nearby lake. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil and survive the night. The Babysitter: Killer Queen is once again directed by American producer / filmmaker McG, director of the films Charlie's Angels, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, We Are Marshall, Terminator Salvation, This Means War, 3 Days to Kill, The Babysitter, and Rim of the World previously. The screenplay is written by Dan Lagana and Brad Morris & Jimmy Warden and McG; based on characters created by Brian Duffield. Produced by McG, Mary Viola, and Zack Schiller. Netflix will release McG's The Babysitter: Killer Queen streaming exclusively starting on September 10th.