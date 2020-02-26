First Trailer for Meta Horror Comedy Anthology Film 'Scare Package'

"What would happen in a horror movie now?" Paper Street Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for an indie horror anthology film titled Scare Package. This premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year, and also played at the Telluride Horror Show and FrightFest London. This new horror-comedy anthology with seven different stories "brings together some of the brightest rising stars in horror filmmaking today. This splatter-packed, deviously clever throwback pays homage to horror classics with seven hilarious, meta tales of terror, each exploring—and subverting—different genre tropes. All wrapped around every horror fan's beloved stomping grounds: an old school video store." Starring Noah Segan, Baron Vaughn, Chase Williamson, Jocelyn DeBoer, Jeremy King, Dustin Rhodes, Zoe Graham, Hawn Tran, Chelsey Grant, Jon Michael Simpson, Josephine McAdam, and more. Looks like some crazy good fun! Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ rad poster) for Paper Street Pictures' Scare Package, direct from YouTube:

Seven directors. Seven tales of terror. Zero working cell phones. Scare Package is a meta horror comedy anthology film where director has selected a different horror sub-genre to showcase in a world where cell phones magically stop working and help is always a minute too late. Scare Package has seven different segments directed by filmmakers: Emily Hagins (My Sucky Teen Romance, Grow Up Tony Phillips, Coin Heist), Chris McInroy (Hellarious), Hillary & Courtney Andujar (shorts I Could've Been Sweet, L7: Burn Baby), actor Noah Segan, actor Baron Vaughn, Anthony Cousins (shorts The Bloody Ballad of Squirt Reynolds, Peek a Boo) & Aaron B. Koontz (Camera Obscura). Produced by Austin-based boutique genre production company Paper Street Pictures. This first premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year. Arriving direct-to-VOD sometime in 2020. For more info on the anthology project, visit the official website.