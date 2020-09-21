First Trailer for Midwestern Gothic Americana Film 'Once Upon a River'

"When the time comes, you better live up to your end of the bargain." Film Movement has released a trailer for Once Upon a River, marking the feature directorial debut of up-and-coming filmmaker Haroula Rose. This premiered at the Bentonville Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Chicago and Thessaloniki Film Festivals. Based on Bonnie Jo Campbell's novel, the film tells the story of a young Native American woman, Margo Crane's odyssey on the Stark River, which introduces her to a world filled with wonders and dangers. Written & directed by Haroula Rose, this "midwestern gothic Americana story" is, in the words of Jane Smiley for the NY Times, "an excellent American parable about the consequences of our favorite ideal, freedom." Starring Kenadi DelaCerna, with John Ashton, Tatanka Means, Ajuawak Kapashesit, Lindsay Pulsipher, and Josephine Decker. This looks like an authentic, personal coming-of-age story.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Haroula Rose's Once Upon a River, direct from YouTube:

Based on the best-selling novel by Bonnie Jo Campbell, Once Upon A River is the story of Native American teenager Margo Crane in 1970s rural Michigan. After enduring a series of traumas and tragedies, Margo (newcomer Kenadi DelaCerna) sets out on an odyssey on the Stark River in search of her estranged mother. On the water, Margo encounters friends, foes, wonders, and dangers; navigating life on her own, she comes to understand her potential, all while healing the wounds of her past. Once Upon a River is both written and directed by American filmmaker Haroula Rose, making her first feature film after numerous docs previously. It's adapted from Bonnie Jo Campbell's novel of the same name. This first premiered at the Bentonville Film Festival last year. Film Movement will release Rose's Once Upon a River in select theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting on September 30th this fall. For info + tickets, head to their official website.