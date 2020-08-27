First Trailer for Monster Horror 'Come Play' Based on the Short 'Larry'

"This is Larry. He isn't from the world you know. Larry just wants a friend." Focus Features has unveiled the first official trailer for a horror film titled Come Play, from filmmaker Jacob Chase. He adapts his own short film called Larry (watch here) into a feature film, telling the story of a monster named Larry that manifests itself through smart phones and mobile devices. The monster movie stars Azhy Robertson as the boy, Oliver, along with John Gallagher Jr., Gillian Jacobs, Winslow Fegley, Jayden Marine, and Rachel Wilson. To pull off this kind of freaky horror that involves so many digital devices, they have to be clever. But this looks like they might've nailed it. Plus the monster in this looks creepy as hell. All he wants is a friend! C'mon guys, just make him feel welcome, he's just lonely, too. A must watch horror trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jacob Chase's Come Play, direct from Focus' YouTube:

Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young autistic boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver's devices against him to break into our world, Oliver's parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen. Come Play is both written & directed by American filmmaker Jacob Chase, his second feature film after making The Four-Faced Liar previously, as well as numerous short films and other production work. Produced by Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona; made by The Picture Company for Amblin Partners. Focus Features will release Chase's Come Play in theaters starting on October 31st, Halloween, this fall. Anyone freaked out?