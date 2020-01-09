First Trailer for Mystery Horror Film 'Home with a View of the Monster'

"Your house did this to her…" Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror film with a catchy title - Home with a View of the Monster. Alas, the film doesn't look like it will live up to that title. Marking the feature directorial debut of filmmakers Alex Greenlee & Todd Greenlee from Oklahoma, the horror is about home owners who list their secluded lake house on a rental app. They return early to find the renters gone, until the boyfriend with a harrowing story of what happened shows up. "Joining together the haunted house genre with the world of vacation rentals, Home with a View of the Monster provides a gripping glimpse into the lives of individuals who are each as haunted as their surroundings." The film stars Ellen Humphreys, Sebastien Charmant, Jasper Hammer, and Danielle Evon Ploeger. It's hard to even tell what the heck is going on in the trailer, unfortunately doesn't seem like this is worth anyone's time.

First trailer (+ poster) for Alex & Todd Greenlee's Home with a View of the Monster, from YouTube:

Needing a major life change in order to save their rocky marriage, a young couple (Dennis & Rita) decide to place their secluded lake house on a vacation rental app. When the couple returns home early, they find that their current tenants suddenly have disappeared, leaving only their belongings as well as cryptic and increasingly eerie clues. Dennis and Rita have few clues as to where Kate could have gone. That is until Kate's boyfriend mysteriously shows up not only terrified of the events he had experienced in the house, but with a warning of what is to unfold next. Home with a View of the Monster is both written and directed by American filmmakers Alex Greenlee & Todd Greenlee, both making their feature directorial debut after many, many short films previously. This premiered at the DeadCenter Film Festival last year. Gravitas will debut the Greenlees' Home with a View of the Monster direct-to-VOD starting January 14th. Anyone?