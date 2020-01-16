First Trailer for Nanny Comedy 'Saint Frances' Starring Kelly O'Sullivan

"Have you nannied before?" Oscilloscope Labs has debuted the trailer for an indie dramedy called Saint Frances, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. It also played at the Montclair, Lighthouse, Munich, Traverse City, Nashville, Milwaukee, and Denver Film Festivals last year. Kelly O'Sullivan stars, and also wrote the screenplay, playing a woman in her 30s who finally lands a job as a nanny for a six-year-old girl. After an accidental pregnancy turned abortion, and other troubles, she finds an unlikely friendship with the six-year old she's charged with protecting. Also starring Ramona Edith-Williams, Jim True-Frost, Francis Guinan, Lily Mojekwu, Mary Beth Fisher, and Charin Alvarez. The poster for this is utterly fantastic. Described in reviews as "a quintessential millennial comedy and a timeless commentary."

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Thompson's Saint Frances, direct from YouTube:

Flailing thirty-four-year-old Bridget (Kelly O'Sullivan) finally catches a break when she meets a nice guy and lands a much-needed job nannying six-year-old Frances (played by a scene-stealing Ramona Edith-Williams). But an unwanted pregnancy introduces an unexpected complication. To make matters worse, she clashes with the obstinate Frances and struggles to navigate a growing tension between Frances’s moms. Amidst her tempestuous personal relationships, a reluctant friendship with Frances emerges, and Bridget contends with the inevitable joys & shit-shows of becoming a part of someone else's family. Saint Frances is directed by filmmaker Alex Thompson, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by Kelly O'Sullivan. This premiered at SXSW Film Festival last year. Oscilloscope Labs will release Saint Frances is select US theaters starting February 28th, 2020.