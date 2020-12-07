First Trailer for Nate Parker's Provocative New Thriller 'American Skin'

"Why are we the only people in this country that are expected to do things without violence?" Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for American Skin, a new film written & directed by Nate Parker (of The Birth of a Nation). After a controversy surrounding his behavior, Parker quietly went out and filmed this feature and brought it to the Venice Film Festival last year. It will now open on VOD in January coming up soon. A Spike Lee presentation, from director Nate Parker, American Skin is a story about an Iraq War Vet named Lincoln 'Linc' Jefferson who decides to take matters into his own hands when his son is killed by a police officer. He decides to take over a police station and hold a trial right there in hopes of getting justice for his son's murder. This stars Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Beau Knapp, AnnaLynne McCord, and Nate Parker. I actually saw this in Venice and it's solid; a provocative, thought-provoking drama that is meant to make us ask tough questions and wonder if we're really working to make the world safer or not.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nate Parker's American Skin, direct from YouTube:

Nate Parker's film American Skin weaves a layered story in the tradition of Sidney Lumet's 12 Angry Men and Dog Day Afternoon, that follows a Black Iraqi War Vet (Nate Parker), who after being denied of a fair trial following the shooting death of his teenage son (and only child) by a white police officer, desperately seeks justice and accountability for his son's death. American Skin is written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Nate Parker, his second feature after making The Birth of a Nation previously, as well as a few shorts. Produced by Lukas Behnken, Tarak Ben Ammar, and Mark Burg. Presented by Spike Lee. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. Vertical Ent. will release Parker's American Skin direct-to-VOD starting January 15th, 2021 early next year. First impression? Who wants to watch?