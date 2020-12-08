First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Minimalists: Less is Now' Documentary

"Our memories are not in our things…" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled The Minimalists: Less is Now, a 53-minute feature about "The Minimalists" movement. Before Marie Kondo, there were "The Minimalists". They built a movement out of minimalism. Longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus share how our lives can be better with less. A new film about minimalism to follow up director Matt D'Avella's 2015 doc Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things. On their site, Millburn & Nicodemus explain: "Minimalism is the thing that gets us past the things so we can make room for life's important things—which aren't things at all." The film follows various people as they try to make progress getting rid of things in their life, will discussing the power in that. More of this, please.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Matt D'Avella's doc The Minimalists: Less is Now, on Netflix's YouTube:

They already built a global movement around minimalism. Longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, better known as The Minimalists, share how it's never too late to start over with less, and why simplifying can lead us to more fulfilling lives. The Minimalists: Less is Now is directed by design doc American filmmaker Matt D'Avella, director of the doc films Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things and Design Disruptors previously. It's produced by Tim Frazier and Jacob Matthew. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. To learn more about "The Minimalists" and their movement, visit their official website. Netflix will release D'Avella's The Minimalists: Less is Now doc streaming exclusively starting January 1st, 2021 at the beginning of the new year. Who's interested?