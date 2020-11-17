Fun Trailer for New 'Tom & Jerry' Live-Action + Cartoon Hybrid Movie

"All friends fight… these friends battle!" Warner Bros has debuted the first official trailer for a crazy new Tom and Jerry movie, a mix of live-action and old school animation. But instead of making the classic Hanna & Barbera characters 3D, they've kept them 2D, with a bit of 3D accenting to polish the edges. And it's kind of awesome! Reminds me of classics like Space Jam or Roger Rabbit at first glance. After years of fighting, Tom and Jerry movie to the big city where they meet a young woman who begins a new job at New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of the century." The movie stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong. Along with everyone's favorite cartoon cat and mouse (which don't speak, of course). Honestly this looks even better than I was expecting! This is the perfect way to re-introduce these characters and this looks like so much amusing fun so far. Fire it up below.

Here's the first official trailer for Tim Story's Tom and Jerry movie, direct from WB's YouTube:

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of the century," forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story's "Tom and Jerry." The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry's new adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day. Tom and Jerry is directed by American filmmaker Tim Story, director of The Firing Squad, Barbershop, Taxi, Fantastic Four, Rise of the Silver Surfer, Hurricane Season, Think Like a Man, Ride Along, Think Like a Man Too, Ride Along 2, and Shaft most recently. The screenplay is written by Kevin Costello, based on the characters by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. WB will release Story's Tom & Jerry movie in theaters starting March 5th, 2021 next year. Look good so far?