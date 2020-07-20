First Trailer for New Zealand Street Gang Film 'Savage' from Sam Kelly

"Everyone should see who you are!" Madman Films has released the first official trailer for a New Zealand drama titled Savage, which premiered at the London Film Festival last year. Inspired by the true stories of New Zealand's street gangs across 30 years, Savage follows Danny at three defining moments in his life as he grows from a boy into the violent enforcer of a gang in New Zealand. "Danny and Moses, who were both raised on the streets, shuffled through New Zealand's juvenile justice system, and ultimately became high-ranking members of an infamous Maori street gang -- despite the fact that Danny is white." Starring Jake Ryan as Danny, and John Tui as Moses, along with Chelsie Preston Crayford and Olly Presling. This looks like one hell of a film. Not a story I was expecting to see, but I dig it - some solid footage in this trailer.

Here's the first international trailer (+ teaser poster) for Sam Kelly's Savage, from Madman's YouTube:

Inspired by stories from New Zealand’s boys homes and the early history of our gangs, Savage follows Danny across three decades of his life: from the abusive state-run boys’ institutions of the sixties; to the emerging urban gang scene in the seventies where disenfranchised teenagers created their own families on the streets; to the eighties when gangs became more structured, criminal, and violent. Together the three chapters of Danny’s life combine to create a deeper look at a boy who grows up to become the brutal enforcer of a gang; and understand how he got there. Savage is both written and directed by New Zealand filmmaker Sam Kelly, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This first premiered at the London Film Festival last year. Madman Films will release Kelly's Savage in cinemas in New Zealand starting on August 27th. No other release dates are set yet. First impression? Look good?