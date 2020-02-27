First Trailer for Nia DaCosta's New 'Candyman' Horror Movie Sequel

"I feel really connected to this neighborhood." Universal has unveiled the first official trailer for the new update on Candyman, described as a "spiritual sequel" to the 1992 cult classic horror film starring Tony Todd. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta (of Little Woods previously) and is produced & co-written by Jordan Peele. This one continues in the the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood, which has been "gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials." Oh boy. But the legend of the Candyman is still haunting the area. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris (from If Beale Street Could Talk), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Kyle Kaminsky, and Vanessa Williams, along with an appearance by the original Tony Todd. This looks great!! Even better than expected. I dig how slick & clean it looks and all the killer art. Very much looking forward to watching.

Here's the first official trailer (+ teaser poster) for Nia DaCosta's Candyman, direct from YouTube:

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony's painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him right on a collision course with destiny. Candyman is directed by American filmmaker Nia DaCosta, her second feature after making Little Woods previously. The screenplay is by Win Rosenfeld and Jordan Peele. Produced by Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, Jordan Peele. Universal will release DaCosta's Candyman in theaters everywhere on June 12th this summer.