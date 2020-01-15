First Trailer for 'Olympic Dreams' Film with Nick Kroll & Alexi Pappas

"I wake up every day a little bit afraid!" IFC Films has released the first trailer for an indie dramedy titled Olympic Dreams, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. It also played at the RiverRun, Seattle, Mill Valley, and Hawaii Film Festivals, and is arriving in theaters in February. Olympic Dreams is the first movie ever filmed on location during the Olympics in Athletes Village (filmed at PyeongChang 2018 in South Korea). The movie "offers audiences a never-before-seen behind of life behind the Games and the people whose entire worlds are shaped by them." Written by and starring Nick Kroll and Alexi Pappas, the story follows a young cross-country skier who bonds with a volunteer doctor after her competition ends. This looks like a sweet, honest look at love and how much connection matters no matter where we are and what we're going through. The cast includes Gus Kenworthy, Morgan Schild, and other athletes. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jeremy Teicher's Olympic Dreams, direct from YouTube:

Set against the splendor of the Winter Olympic Games, an intimate and unexpected love story develops between two lonely hearts, each at their own crossroads in life. Penelope (Alexi Pappas) is a first time Olympian and introverted cross-country skier, who, after finishing her event early on in the games, finds herself spending time in Athletes Village with the gregarious and outgoing volunteer dentist, Ezra (Nick Kroll). While both are eager to form connections at the Olympic Games, they are held back by the very thing that has propelled them to this point; what do you do once your lifelong dream has come true,and you’re faced with taking the next step? As Penelope and Ezra navigate the vulnerable slopes, they push one another to embrace qualities they lost sight of in pursuit of their dreams. Will they be able to help each other take of leap of faith into the unknown? Olympic Dreams is directed by filmmaker Jeremy Teicher, director of the films Tall as the Baobab Tree and Tracktown previously. The screenplay is written by Nick Kroll & Alexi Pappas. This initially premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. IFC will release Teicher's Olympic Dreams in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 14th, 2020 next month. Look good?