First Trailer for 'Paul McCartney x Rick Rubin' Documentary Series

"You can actually control the band with a bass." Gather ’round, Beatles fans! There's a new documentary in the works. Paul McCartney revealed on Twitter a trailer for a brand new "documentary event" in the works titled Paul McCartney x Rick Rubin. Though, officially, it's still untitled and still seeking distribution. However, the early word is that Frank Marshall is helping produce this docu-series event that will feature six episodes with music producer Rick Rubin exploring "McCartney's unbelievable musical journey." The doc will cover McCartney's "long and massively influential career, from his pre-Beatles days to the present… [They] will also feature master tapes from a number of Beatles recordings, with the masters leaving Abbey Road Studios for the first time." This might end up being the definitive Beatles doc, despite plenty of others including Eight Days a Week recently. This teaser trailer doesn't reveal too much, but there is some footage.

Here's the first trailer for the "documentary event" Paul McCartney x Rick Rubin, direct from YouTube:

Description from Deadline: Paul McCartney and top record producer Rick Rubin are joining forces on a six-part documentary series that will amount to a behind-the-scenes magical mystery tour of McCartney’s unbelievable musical journey. Rubin will be there to explore the music and musicianship of McCartney, from his first guitar and composition all the way to through the legendary and prolific success of The Beatles. Paul McCartney x Rick Rubin is a "documentary event" series, which is currently untitled and still looking to secure distribution sometime in 2021. No director is announced just yet. Film 45 is producing the docu-series along with Frank Marshall (who just directed The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart) and Jeff Pollack. No other info is available yet - it's all being kept a secret for now. Paul McCartney x Rick Rubin doesn't have any release confirmed yet - stay tuned for updates. Who's ready for this already?