First Trailer for Pedro Almodovar & Tilda Swinton's 'The Human Voice'

"There was a time… when I waited for you…" Pathe UK has released a trailer for the new Pedro Almodóvar short film that he made during lockdown earlier this summer titled The Human Voice. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and is also played at the New York and London Film Festivals this fall. Almodóvar teamed up with Tilda Swinton to make this 30-minute short film, which will be showing in cinemas in the UK (at least). A woman watches time passing next to the suitcases of her ex-lover (who is supposed to come pick them up, but never arrives) and a restless dog who doesn't understand that his master has abandoned him. Two living beings facing abandonment. I caught this in Venice and it's very good - a powerhouse solo performance by Swinton (and a cute doggie!) that delves deep into existentialism, relationships, life; more of a rumination on these things than a statement. Because there never are any definitive answers, are there?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Pedro Almodovar's The Human Voice, direct from YouTube:

Madness and melancholy intersect to thrilling effect as Almodóvar reimagines Cocteau's short play The Human Voice for an era in which isolation has become a way of life. Laws of desire become the rules of the game as Tilda Swinton's unnamed woman paces and panics in a glorious Technicolor apartment where décor offers a window into her state of mind. A short, sharp shot of distilled Almodóvar: passion, emotion, heartbreak, wit, and melodrama exquisitely bound up in a tale for our times. The Human Voice is directed by beloved Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, of many films including Dark Habits, Matador, Law of Desire, Tie Me Up Tie Me Down, High Heels, Kika, All About My Mother, Talk to Her, Bad Education, Volver, Broken Embraces, The Skin I Live In, I'm So Excited, Julieta, and Pain & Glory most recently. The screenplay is also by Almodovar, inspired by the Jean Cocteau play "La voix humaine". This just premiered at the Venice and New York Film Festivals this year. Pathe UK will release Almodóvar's The Human Voice (only 30 minutes long) in select cinemas starting on November 7th. No US release is set yet. Interested?