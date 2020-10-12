First Trailer for Phenomenal 'Nine Days' Film Starring Winston Duke

"I wouldn't say you're alive or dead." Sony Pictures Classics has released the first official trailer for Edson Oda's Nine Days, one of the best films of the year. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and received rave reviews - it's my current #1 film of the year so far. Winston Duke stars as a man who watches over souls on Earth. After one of them dies, he conducts a series of interviews with other human souls for a chance to be born. Making his feature-film debut after a series of highly acclaimed and award-winning short films and music videos, Japanese Brazilian director Edson Oda delivers a "heartfelt and meditative vision of human souls in limbo, aching to be born against unimaginable odds, yet hindered by forces beyond their will." Also starring Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong, Tony Hale, Bill Skarsgård, David Rysdahl, and Arianna Ortiz. I totally flipped for this film at Sundance, I adore it, calling it "heart-pounding cinema" in my review from the festival. I so can't wait to watch it again. Get your first look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Edson Oda's Nine Days, direct from SPC's YouTube:

Will (Winston Duke) spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live Point of View (POV) on TV's of people going about their lives, until one subject perishes, leaving a vacancy for a new life on earth. Soon, several candidates — unborn souls — arrive at Will's to undergo tests determining their fitness, facing oblivion when they are deemed unsuitable. But Will soon faces his own existential challenge in the form of free-spirited Emma (Zazie Beetz), a candidate who is not like the others, forcing him to turn within and reckon with his own tumultuous past. Fueled by unexpected power, he discovers a bold new path forward in his own life. Nine Days is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Edson Oda, making his feature debut after directing a number of short films previously. Produced by Jason Michael Berman, Mette-Marie Kongsved, Laura Tunstall, and Datari Turner. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review), and is next playing at AFI Fest this fall. Sony Classics will release Oda's Nine Days in select theaters starting January 22nd, 2021. For more info, visit the official website.