First Trailer for Pitchman Comedy 'John Bronco' with Walton Goggins

"Steak and potatoes may feed my body, but a Bronco feeds my soul." Hulu has revealed the official trailer for a spoof comedy mockumentary called John Bronco, showing as a 30-minute short film on Hulu this month. Some have said that if you were famous before the internet, you might as well never have existed. Such is the case for John Bronco, the greatest pitchman who ever lived. The unbelievable story of the rise, fall, and ultimate redemption of the legendary pitchman for the Ford Bronco. Who is John Bronco? "He was the very embodiment of the American dream, that is, until it all came crashing down." Walton Goggins stars as John, with a cast including Tim Meadows, Tim Baltz, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bo Derek, and Dennis Quaid. From the same filmmaker as HBO's sports spoof comedies Tour de Pharmacy and 7 Days in Hell, for an idea of what this film is going to be like. A hilarious mockery of spokesmen for corporations.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jake Szymanski's John Bronco, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

Some have said that if you were famous before the internet, you might as well never have existed. Such is the case for John Bronco, the greatest pitchman who ever lived. In 1966, Ford tapped him to race their new prototype SUV at the Baja 500 in Mexico. Not only did he win, but he gave a rousing speech that rallied a nation. Legend has it that Ford named the new car “Bronco” after John, made him the face of their campaign and skyrocketed him to stardom. His commercials were on every channel and his jingle went triple platinum. John launched his own cologne, breakfast cereal, video game, action figure, you name it. He was the very embodiment of the American dream, that is, until it all came crashing down. John Bronco is directed by American comedy filmmaker Jake Szymanski, originally from Funny or Die, and the director of Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Tour de Pharmacy, and 7 Days in Hell previously. The story is by Marc Gilbar. Produced by Marc Gilbar, Meredith Kaulfers, Rebecca Donaghe, and Maggie McLean. Hulu will debut Szymanski's John Bronco streaming starting October 15th this month. Anyone?