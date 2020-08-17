First Trailer for Powerful 'All In: The Fight For Democracy' Doc Film

"The fight over voting rights is ultimately about power." Amazon has released the first official trailer for a powerful new documentary titled All In: The Fight For Democracy, made by acclaimed filmmakers Lisa Cortes & Liz Garbus. This vitally important documentary takes a look at the history, and current activism against voter suppression; partisan barriers to voting that most people don't even realize is a threat to their basic rights as citizens of the United States. One of many doc films made in response to the undermining of democracy in America, in anticipation of the upcoming election and in hopes that America's democracy will not be lost forever. "With the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, the documentary will offer an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting." This looks outstanding! It looks as invigorating and as damning as Ava's 13th. Let's go rock the vote.

First trailer (+ poster) for Lisa Cortes & Liz Garbus' doc All In: The Fight For Democracy, on YouTube:

In anticipation of the 2020 presidential election, All In: The Fight For Democracy examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States The film interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning. With the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, the documentary offers an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don’t even know is a threat to their basic rights as citizens of the United States. All In: The Fight For Democracy is co-directed by doc filmmakers Lisa Cortes (of The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion previously) & Liz Garbus (of docs including Different Moms, Girlhood, The Nazi Officer's Wife, Bobby Fischer Against the World, Love Marilyn, What Happened Miss Simone?, and Who Killed Garrett Phillips? previously). Amazon will release the documentary in select theaters starting on September 9th, then streaming on Prime Video starting September 18th coming soon. Ready to fight?!