First Trailer for Powerful, Heroic Documentary 'Welcome to Chechnya'

"They'll do everything they can to shut me up." HBO Docs has revealed the first official trailer for a very powerful, acclaimed documentary film called Welcome to Chechnya, the latest made by Academy Award-winning filmmaker David France (How to Survive a Plague, The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson). This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Documentary Film Editing Award. Welcome to Chechnya is an eye-opening documentary about a group of activists risking their lives to confront the ongoing anti-LGBTQ persecution in the repressive and closed Russian republic of Chechnya. The film uses an impressive digital face replacement technique to obfuscate the people involved, both those trying to escape and those helping. I saw this at Sundance this year and it's good, very good. Every single person from this doc is a genuine hero - risking their own lives to save others who just wish to live in peace.

Here's the first official trailer for David France's doc Welcome to Chechnya, from HBO's YouTube:

With unfettered access and a commitment to protecting anonymity, this documentary exposes Chehnya's underreported atrocities while highlighting a group of people who are confronting brutality head-on. The film follows these LGBTQ activists as they work undercover to rescue victims and provide them with safe houses and visa assistance to escape persecution. Welcome to Chechnya is directed by award-winning doc filmmaker David France, director of the films How to Survive a Plague and The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson previously. A Public Square Films production, produced by Alice Henty, Joy A. Tomchin, Askold Kurov, and David France. This premiered at the Sundance & Berlin Film Festivals earlier this year. HBO will debut France's Welcome to Chechnya streaming starting on June 30th. For more info, visit HBO's website.