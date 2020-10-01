First Trailer for Psychological Thriller 'Kindred' with Tamara Lawrance

"You're not well… You don't even seem to realize that." IFC Midnight has revealed the first official trailer for a "psychological thriller rippling with suspense" titled Kindred, from filmmaker Joe Marcantonio. This one is skipping out on October entirely, and opening at the beginning of November this fall. Kindred follows vulnerable mother-to-be Charlotte, played by Tamara Lawrance (seen in On Chesil Beach, "Undercover", "No Offence"), as she is taken in by her recently deceased boyfriend's mother and her step-son, who seem increasingly obsessed with her every move. Soon plagued by strange hallucinations, Charlotte's suspicions grow about Margaret and Thomas' intentions for her unborn child. The cast includes Fiona Shaw, Jack Lowden, Edward Holcroft, Chloe Pirrie, & Anton Lesser. This looks extra discomforting and intense, especially when all the weird things start happening in the second half of the trailer. Definitely worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Joe Marcantonio's Kindred, direct from IFC's YouTube:

When her boyfriend Ben suddenly dies in an accident, mother-to-be Charlotte collapses upon receiving the news. She wakes up in Ben’s family home, a crumbling old manor house in the middle of nowhere with Ben’s overbearing mother, Margaret, and his controlling stepbrother, Thomas. They are determined to care for her, at least until the baby arrives. Grief stricken and increasingly haunted by visions possibly brought on by the pregnancy, Charlotte accepts their help. But as the days go by and her visions intensify, she begins to doubt the family's intentions and her suspicions grow that they may be trying to control her and her unborn baby. Kindred, formerly known as Corvidae, is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Joe Marcantonio, making his feature directorial debut after a number of other shorts and commercials work previously. The screenplay is written by Joe Marcantonio and Jason McColgan. IFC Midnight will release Marcantonio's Kindred in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 6th later this fall. Interested?