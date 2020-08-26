First Trailer for Radha Blank's Excellent Film 'The 40-Year-Old Version'

"Go Radha!" Netflix has unveiled a trailer for The 40-Year-Old-Version, an excellent indie comedy that first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film is the directorial debut of Radha Blank, a writer from New York, who also writes and produces and stars. Radha plays a version of herself, a down-on-her-luck NY playwright, who is desperate for a breakthrough before 40. Reinventing herself as rapper "RadhaMUSPrime", she moves between hip hop and theater in order to find her true voice. Winner of the Directing Prize at Sundance, the film is "a fresh addition to the New York City slice-of-life canon shot in lush B&W 35mm, Blank's film is an ode to the unfulfilled, and those whose adversity gives them a one-of-a-kind story to tell." Also starring Peter Kim, Oswin Benjamin, Imani Lewis, Haskiri Velazquez, Antonio Ortiz, TJ Atoms, Jacob Ming Trent, Stacey Sargeant, with Reed Birney. One of my faves from Sundance this year! A true discovery, she's a superbly original, vital new voice in cinema. Have a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Radha Blank's The 40-Year-Old Version, from YouTube:

Radha, a down-on-her-luck NY playwright, is desperate for a breakthrough before 40. But when she foils what seems like her last shot at success, she’s left with no choice but to reinvent herself as a rapper named "RadhaMUSPrime". The Forty-Year-Old Version follows Radha as she vacillates between the worlds of Hip Hop and theater on a quest to find her true voice. The 40-Year-Old-Version is written and directed by American playwright / filmmaker Radha Blank, making her feature directorial debut after lots of stage work previously, and also writing / producing for the TV series "She's Gotta Have It". It's produced by Inuka Bacote-Capiga, Radha Blank, Jordan Fudge, Rishi Rajani, Jennifer Semler, and Lena Waithe; co-produced by Jimmy Price. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). Netflix will release The 40-Year-Old Version streaming exclusively starting on October 9th this fall. Who's down?