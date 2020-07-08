First Trailer for 'Red Penguins' Doc About Hockey Madness in Moscow

"It's complete chaos." Universal Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for a wild new documentary called Red Penguins, the latest doc film from the director of the Red Army doc about the Cold War-era Russian hockey team. Red Penguins tells a story of capitalism and opportunism run amok - complete with gangsters, strippers and live bears serving beer on a hockey rink in Moscow. Shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the famed Red Army hockey team formed a joint-venture that showed anything was possible in the new Russia. Eccentric marketing whiz, Steve Warshaw, is sent to Russia and tasked to transform team into the greatest show in Moscow. Festival reviews say the film is "utterly stuffed with memorable stories and unforgettable people." This looks amusing and unbelievably crazy, and I can't wait to watch. Polsky makes such fascinating docs telling incredible stories from the other side of the world.

Here's the first official trailer for Gabe Polsky's documentary Red Penguins, direct from YouTube:

Detailing an incredible true story involving gangsters, strippers, and live bears serving beer on a hockey rink, Red Penguins tells the wild forgotten true story of capitalism and opportunism run amok in Moscow. Shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the famed Red Army hockey team formed a joint venture that redefined what was possible in the new Russia. Eccentric marketing whiz, Steve Warshaw, is sent to Moscow and tasked to transform the team into the greatest show in Russia, attracting some of the biggest names in Hollywood and advertising along the way. He takes the viewer on a bizarre journey highlighting a pivotal moment in U.S.-Russian relations during a lawless era when oligarchs made their fortunes and multiple murders went unsolved. Red Penguins is directed by American filmmaker Gabe Polsky, director of the film The Motel Life, and also the docs Red Army and In Search of Greatness previously. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Universal will debut Polsky's Red Penguins direct-to-VOD starting August 4th this summer. Interested in watching?