First Trailer for 'Represent' Doc Following Women Running for Office

July 16, 2020
"What do you think you can do?" Music Box Films has released an official trailer for a documentary titled Represent, the latest in a series of docs about female politicians trying to break their way into the political system and fighting to make a difference (also see: Knock Down the House and Slay the Dragon). This film tells the story of three women in the Midwest who recently decided to run for local office for the first time, taking on the status quo. And usually fighting against incumbent men and/or established patriarchy (no matter what side they're on). The only strange thing about this is that they're all Republicans, which makes me wonder if this is some kind of propaganda to show us that, hey, they're all just regular people, too. Huh.

Here's the first official trailer for Hillary Bachelder's documentary Represent, from Music Box's YouTube:

In the heart of the American Midwest, three women take on entrenched political systems in their fight to reshape local politics on their own terms. Represent is directed by doc filmmaker Hillary Bachelder, a former assistant editor making her feature directorial debut with this film after making a number of shorts previously. Produced by Rachel Pikelny and Anne Sobel. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Music Box Films will release Bachelder's Represent doc into "virtual cinemas" starting on August 14th this summer. For more updates, visit the film's official website. Who's interested in watching?

