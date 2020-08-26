First Trailer for Romantic Drama 'T11 Incomplete' Starring Karen Sillas

"Incomplete… I still have some feeling." Aspire Inc. has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled T11 Incomplete, which has premiered at a few film festivals earlier this year. It's next premiering at the Outfest LA Film Festival this month. A visiting home health aide and recovering alcoholic, strives to rebuild her broken life, only to have it fall apart once again when she falls in love with her young, paraplegic patient then betrays her trust. Made with many cast and crew members with disability, including director Suzanne Guacci, the film "sensitively explores the unlikely romance between a carer and her patient." A surprisingly lovely and unique story. Starring Karen Sillas, Kristen Renton, Zachary Booth, Colin Bates, Katy Sullivan, Gregory M Brown, and Yvonne Jung. Emphasizing the importance of representation in film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Suzanne Guacci's T11 Incomplete, direct from YouTube:

Home care nurse Kate (Karen Sillas) is struggling to make ends meet as well as trying to fix her broken relationship with her son (Zachary Booth). Her life takes a surprising turn when she meets paraplegic Laura (Kristen Renton), who is half her age, a recovering alcoholic, and her patient. Kate makes one bad decision that threatens to make everything fall apart. What can help mend it…? T11 Incomplete is written and directed by filmmaker Suzanne Guacci, director of the films Stuff and Cycles previously. This first premiered at the Queer Screen's 27th Mardi Gras Film Festival and Melbourne Queer Film Festival earlier this year, and next plays at Outfest LA. Aspire Productions Inc. will release Guacci's T11 Incomplete direct-to-VOD sometime later this year. For details + release updates, visit the film's official website. Interested?